COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Senators propose federal oversight

of NIL compensation, athlete health care

A bipartisan group of senators is proposing new oversight of college sports and the NCAA. A bill being worked would pre-empt state laws and create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation for players. It would also establish an entity to oversee enforcement of those rules, and fund long-term health care for athletes. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Cory Booker of New Jersey along with Republican Jerry Moran of Kansas have previously introduced separate college sports bills.

Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program. Black football players appear to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries

Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot. The Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s was scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the conference is Friday in Las Vegas. He's expected to be recovered and back coaching in time for fall camp. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also take part along with receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

MLB

Aaron Judge: 'Records are meant to be broken'

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year. Ohtani started Wednesday Ohtani with 35 homers in 94 games, on pace to hit 60. Judge hit 62 last year, one more than Maris in 1961. Judge says: “Records are meant to be broken, It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens.” Ohtani set an Angels record with 15 home runs in June.

Reeling Yankees show frustration

ANAHEIM, Calif. — If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday. Rodón sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout after the second inning and Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout during the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The loss marked the first time in 14 years the Yankees were swept in a three-game series by the Angels and completed a 1-5 road trip that saw them drop to last place in the AL East. They have dropped four straight and nine of their last 11 after winning seven of their previous 10.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Asgreen holds on to win 18th stage

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France — Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish. His countryman Jonas Vingegaard sat comfortably in the main pack as he protected his huge overall lead. The defending champion leads two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia by 7 minutes, 35 seconds and Britain’s Adam Yates by 10:45 with Sunday’s finale in Paris getting closer. But this was Asgreen’s day as he clocked the time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, 48 seconds after holding off a large group of sprinters.