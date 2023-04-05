COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USC's Brea Beal to enter WNBA draft

COLUMBIA — South Carolina defensive stopper Brea Beal has declared for the WNBA draft. Beal announced her decision on social media. She was part of the Gamecocks' top-ranked recruiting class in 2019 and helped the team to three Southeastern Conference tournament titles, three Final Fours and a national championship in 2022. Beal is a 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island, Illinois. She's projected as a late first-round selection in the WNBA draft that will be held Monday. Beal's teammate Aliyah Boston figures to be the No. 1 overall pick

Cousins Hawkins, Reese claim titles on consecutive days

HOUSTON — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown. And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be. He noted the cousins are national champions and the naysayers aren't.

Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize LSU's Reese for gesture

NEW YORK — Iowa standout Caitlin Clark says there’s no reason for LSU’s Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand while staring down Clark during the women’s NCAA championship game. Clark made a similar face-waving gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s Elite Eight victory. Clark said on ESPN's “Outside the Lines” that "everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.” Social media was divided over the gesture, with some saying it was just part of the game and others saying Reese lacked grace in victory.

Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight has been released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana. His son, Pat Knight, says he returned home after he was admitted with an illness over the weekend. Pat Knight issued a statement thanking people for their thoughts and prayers while asking them to respect the family's privacy. The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships at Indiana.

Biden to host NCAA champs UConn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has scrapped the idea of inviting to the White House the NCAA champion Louisiana State women’s basketball team along with Iowa’s players, who lost the title to LSU. First lady Jill Biden had suggested such a nontraditional scenario on Monday. But the social media pushback to her suggestion was swift and unexpected by her staff. Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady looks forward to welcoming LSU. Iowa's star player, Caitlin Clark, says Louisiana State shouldn’t have to share the spotlight. The president tweets that both LSU and the winner of the NCAA men’s basketball title, the University of Connecticut, showed "the best of what this country can be.”

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Braves will retire Jones' No. 25 in September

ST. LOUIS — The Atlanta Braves will retire No. 25 in honor of Andruw Jones later this season. The Braves announced Monday the outfielder will be honored in a special number retirement ceremony Sept. 9. The Braves will play the Pittsburgh Pirates after the ceremony. During his 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He was voted to the All-Star Team five times.

MLB game times cut 30 minutes under new rules

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s average game time dropped by 30 minutes during the first four days this season, stolen bases doubled and batting average increased by 16 percentage points from last year’s opening weekend. Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average.

GOLF

UK panel sides with European tour in fight with LIV

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Times of London is reporting that the European tour has won a court case against LIV Golf. The newspaper says the European tour will be allowed to fine members for competing on the Saudi-funded rival circuit. The Sport Resolutions decision is not expected to be announced until Thursday. The three-member arbitration panel heard five days of private hearings in February. European tour players had been allowed to compete in events until the appeal. The PGA Tour has suspended its players. LIV Golf is suing the tour in an antitrust case. That's not likely to go to trial until next January at the earliest.