ON THE SIDELINES

Nadal optimistic on Wimbledon

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says that he will try to play at Wimbledon after receiving new treatment on his painful left foot. The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he has gone "a week without limping.” Nadal had said after winning his 14th French Open almost two weeks ago that he was not sure if he could continue to play with the extreme foot pain. He was only able to finish Roland Garros after numbing his foot with painkilling shots. The mild improvement to the chronic condition that has bothered him for years came after Nadal visited a clinic in Barcelona last week to receive radiofrequency treatment.

Holmgren visits with Magic, as No. 1 pick intrigue builds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was wrapping up a multiday visit with the Orlando Magic. They hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NBA draft. A person with knowledge of Holmgren’s visit said meetings, interviews and a dinner with team officials were all part of the process during his time with Orlando. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither side publicly revealed specifics about the visit. There are three players who are the clear frontrunners for the No. 1 pick. They are Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Smith worked out for the Magic last week. Banchero expects to meet with the Magic in the coming days.

