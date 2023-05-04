NBA

Celtics spoil Embiid's return in 121-87 win

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87, spoiling the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. The Celtics tied the series at one game apiece as the Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points, connecting on six of Boston’s 20 3-pointers. Derrick White and Marcus Smart added 15 points apiece. Jayson Tatum played most of the game in foul trouble and was held to seven points. Boston ratcheted up its defense and limited a 76ers team that hit 17 3-pointers in its Game 1 win to just 6 of 30 from beyond the arc on Wednesday.

HORSE RACING

Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two others also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn. Churchill Downs, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

NFL

Rodgers bonding with Jets teammates in Big Apple

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago and pondering his future while many speculated about his next move. Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates. The four-time NFL MVP has been participating in voluntary practices this week. Rodgers has also been to Madison Square Garden three times since joining the Jets while taking in a Rangers playoff game and two Knicks games. The four-time NFL MVP was formally introduced by New York last Wednesday after acquiring him from Green Bay.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Mexico St player to AP: 'I can't put my trust in people'

Two former New Mexico State basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates spoke about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. In an interview with The Associated Press, Deuce Benjamin described himself as angry, distrustful and isolated. Former teammate Shak Odunewu says he hopes he and Benjamin will have the strength to move forward. The players sued the school, their former coaches and three former teammates. They say the teammates sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions and when they took their complaints to coaches and authorities, those people did nothing.