MLB

Yankee Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game

OAKLAND, Calif. — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

Mets owner considering trade deadline selloff

NEW YORK — Mets owner Steven Cohen is threatening his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth. Cohen said manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler will keep their jobs no matter that through the end of the season, but the team is still pursuing a president of baseball operations. For this year, older players could be at risk of getting dealt. Cohen said he would be willing to cover their salaries in trades if it brought back better prospects. New York currently projects to a $360 million payroll and is on track for a record luxury tax of about $99 million.

NBA

Wembanyama's height no longer a mystery

Victor Wembanyama’s official height is 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches. That's according to the San Antonio Spurs, who got the actual measurement over the weekend. It ends months of speculation about how tall Wembanyama is. Some sites have listed him as tall as 7-foot-5. Also Wednesday, it was announced that Wembanyama's NBA summer debut is expected to come in Las Vegas. The Spurs said the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will be with the team at NBA Summer League that starts July 7.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Tennessee State will be 1st HBCU to add ice hockey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The school plans to have a men's team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of having Division I men's and women's teams eventually. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the Nashville Predators.