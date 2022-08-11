ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill. The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. Tepper’s real estate company GT Real Estate Holdings filled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on June 2. Under the terms of the new plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors and others, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill. Tepper, one of the NFL's richest owners, had invested more than $175 million in the half-built facility.

Chiefs' Mahomes to play preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday. That bucks a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to his usual routine of having each of the four quarterbacks in camp play for a quarter of the preseason opener. And while he acknowledged the number of snaps could change based on the way the game is going, Reid thinks it’s important for everybody to get onto the field in some capacity.

Patriots' James White retires

AP Sports Writer — New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement after eight seasons. The 30-year-old White spent his entire career with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. He's best remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown in New England's historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51. White set Super Bowl records for points scored in a game with 20 and receptions with 14 as the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5, 2017. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. White was a reliable receiver out of the backfield. His 2021 season was cut short by a dislocated hip.

Wake Forest QB out indefinitely

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will miss "an extended period of time" for treatment of what the school described Wednesday as medical condition unrelated to football. In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it's unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman's condition. The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first four games of the season with a broken foot. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice recently. Saban said it typically takes 6-8 weeks to recover and that the sophomore receiver and return man could return as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1. Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns.

Big Ten deal with NBC 'perfect' for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association. He addressed recent developments with the Big Ten and how they could impact the school’s ability to remain a football independent. The Big Ten is moving toward media rights contracts with Fox, NBC and CBS. NBC has had exclusive rights to broadcast Notre Dame home games since 1991. Swarbrick says NBC having more college football will help promote Notre Dame games.