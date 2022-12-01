ON THE SIDELINES

Satterfield leaves Gamecocks for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Satterfield is among five on-field assistants announced by Rhule. The others are running backs coach E.J. Barthel, secondary coach Evan Cooper, special teams coordinator Ed Foley and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Corey Campbell has been hired as strength coach.

Michigan lineman facing concealed weapon charge

DETROIT — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The felony was filed this week, nearly two months after the alleged incident. Defense lawyer John Shea says Smith was in the process of getting a concealed-weapon permit when he was stopped by police. Smith is a 21-year-old team co-captain who has started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons. No. 2 Michigan is playing Purdue on Saturday for the Big Ten championship.