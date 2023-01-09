ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception on the final pass of what might be his last game, and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions to miss the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday. Seattle instead earned the NFC’s final playoff spot and will play at San Francisco in the opening round. The Packers missed the playoffs for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s four seasons as coach.

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith

HOUSTON — Lovie Smith has been fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season where the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.

Kingsbury, Keim out in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. The team confirmed the moves on Monday. The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this season. The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and has been the team's general manager since 2013.

Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad

Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. Anyone who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski makes the field goal.

Bears get No. 1 pick

CHICAGO — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears, extending a franchise record.

J.J. Watt bids farewell to NFL

J.J. Watt’s day started with a ceremonial bow following yet another sack. It ended with an emotional goodbye fitting for the end of the career of one of the NFL’s best defensive players. Watt managed to go out still playing at a high level, adding two more sacks to his career total in the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was an emotional end to a brilliant career with Watt nearly in tears as he walked off an NFL field for the final time as a player at the two-minute warning.

Browns done with Clowney

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday and will not practice after he made critical comments about the team.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said ‘nothing comes above the team.’ Clowney is in his second season with the Browns.

He said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95% sure” he wasn’t coming back for a third season. Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Carolina’s Burch transferring

South Carolina EDGE Jordan Burch is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz as reported by GamecockCentral.com.

Burch is a former five-star recruit who had 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022. He played high school football in Columbia at Hammond. He was the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.