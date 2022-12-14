ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 players from SC teams make FCS All-American lists

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, who started his college football career at LSU in 2016, leads The Associated Press FCS All-America team. Scott has thrown for 4,404 yards and a Championship Subdivision record 59 touchdowns. The Division I record is 60 set by LSU's Joe Burrow in the 2019 season. Scott and the UIW face North Dakota State on Friday in an FCS semifinal game. Scott made stops at junior college and Missouri before landing at UIW. North Dakota State and South Dakota State lead the way with three players each on the first team, all on the lines.

Three players from South Carolina teams made the list. Offensive TE Ryan Miller from Furman made First Team All-American. South Carolina State defensive player BJ Davis made Second Team All-American, and offensive lineman Anderson Tomin from Furman made Third Team All-American.

WORLD CUP

Argentina beats Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time. He could hardly be playing any better. Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez to lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia. It set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match. It will be the 35-year-old Messi’s second World Cup final in what might be his last ever appearance at the tournament. Croatia failed in its bid to reach a second straight World Cup final.

NFL

Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL

TEMPE, Ariz.— Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference. The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain. Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.

Pickett's status uncertain after 2nd concussion

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for Pittsburgh's visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was injured late in the first quarter of a loss to Baltimore. Coach Mike Tomlin says Pickett's availability will depend on whether he will be cleared to practice during the week. Tomlin added he has no issue with the NFL's concussion protocol after Pickett was initially cleared to return after getting hit by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Tomlin says he has faith in the medical personnel designated with evaluating concussions and leans on their expertise.

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots earned a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.