NFL

Source: Derek Carr turns down trade offer to Saints

LAS VEGAS — Quarterback Derek Carr turned down a trade offer from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New Orleans Saints, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly. That person said Carr wouldn’t accept a pay cut to help finalize the deal, and the Saints were the only team interested in making a trade with the Raiders. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract. Given those circumstances and Wednesday’s deadline for the Raiders to trade or release Carr, it appears Las Vegas will cut the QB.

Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl performance

Rihanna has delivered a soaring Super Bowl halftime performance with a major surprise — she is pregnant with her second child. The pop superstar kicked off the show suspended on a platform high above the field at State Farm Stadium. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air and belted out the lyrics to “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The singer wasn't the only one to rise above the crowd — several dancers also performed on platforms above the field. She ended the show as she started — suspended in the air.

Purdy doesn't mind competing with Lance to start

PHOENIX — Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl. Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn’t throw. Purdy told the AP the “internal brace” procedure that he’ll undergo on Feb. 22 to repair the tear in his ulnar collateral ligament requires a six-month recovery process. He’s expected to start throwing after three months. A reconstructive Tommy John surgery would’ve kept him out for the entire 2023 season.

MLB

Jeter joining Fox Sports' baseball studio team

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Derek Jeter will be part of Fox Sports' MLB studio coverage for the coming season. Fox Sports made the announcement during its Super Bowl pregame show. Former teammate Alex Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team. Jeter and Rodriguez played together on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn’t close. Jeter said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.