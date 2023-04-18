NBA

Morant game-time decision for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered no ligament damage to his right hand in Memphis' Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a game-time decision Wednesday night for Game 2. Morant had an MRI on Monday showing nothing more than bruising to the tissue between the bones.

Warriors trail Kings 2-0 in NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors had gone 27 consecutive playoff series during the Stephen Curry era without falling behind 2-0. Steve Kerr hadn’t seen it, either, since he began coaching the team in 2014-15. Now, the defending NBA champions will need a mighty comeback and perhaps without emotional leader Draymond Green. Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 114-106 defeat at Golden 1 Center and could face discipline by the league. Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings is on Thursday in San Francisco.

NFL

Panthers have no reservations about Young's size

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team has no reservations about Bryce Young’s height as it prepares to make the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. The Panthers are also considering three other quarterbacks with the pick, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. But Young has emerged as the clear favorite despite his 5-foot-10 stature. Young is listed as a strong favorite to be the top pick, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. Still, Fitterer insists the Panthers haven't made up their mind on the top pick. But he made it clear the team isn't likely to trade down from the No. 1 spot.

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead

CLEVELAND — Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He was 31. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Smith played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He previously spent eight seasons in the NFL. While Smith was with the Browns in 2019, his girlfriend was killed when she was hit by a car after exiting the vehicle he was driving.