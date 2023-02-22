COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama: Miller not a suspect

in shooting, remains on team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of Alabama said Wednesday that leading scorer Brandon Miller remains an “active member” of the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide and is not considered a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place near campus last month. An attorney for the player said his client never handled the gun officials say was involved in the shooting.

GOLF

PGA Tour money makes it tough

on LIV players' Ryder hopes

Players who joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf can still play in all the majors. That also includes the Ryder Cup. The PGA of America is the last organization to weigh in on criteria for its major. There was one tweak. Otherwise, the PGA Championship still wants the strongest field. But the Ryder Cup will be a tough road because of all the $20 million purses on the PGA Tour. PGA of America officer Kerry Haigh says a LIV player likely will have to win at least one major to have any chance of earning one of six automatic spots on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Harrington, Pepper among

finalists for golf Hall of Fame

Padraig Harrington is among 12 finalists for the World Golf Hall of Fame. A nominating committee narrowed the list to four men, four women and four contributors. Now the 20-member selection panel will decide who gets inducted during a March 8 vote at The Players Championship. Harrington, former U.S. Open champion Johnny Farrell and three-time LPGA major champion Beverly Hanson were finalists last time. Also on the ballot is two-time major champion and broadcaster Dottie Pepper. The four contributors voted as finalists include Butch Harmon and R&A chief Peter Dawson. Harmon has taken three players to No. 1 in the world, including Tiger Woods.

TENNIS

Djokovic hopes to play

in US despite being unvaccinated

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic says he has asked American authorities for special permission to enter the United States to play tennis tournaments in California and Florida despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus. The Transportation Security Administration has said the requirement for foreign air travelers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place at least until mid-April. The tournament in Indian Wells will be played from March 6-19 and the Miami Open is scheduled from March 20-April 2. The top-ranked Serb says “I have a big desire to be there.” Djokovic is one of the most high-profile athletes who is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

NFL

Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota

part of new Netflix NFL docuseries

LOS ANGELES — Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will be part of a Netflix documentary series debuting this summer. “Quarterback” is the first partnership between the league and the streaming service. NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions will produce the series. The series followed Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota throughout the past season. It also marked the first time the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every game. Wednesday’s announcement is part of a busy start to the year for Netflix with sports docuseries. The fifth season of the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” franchise launches on Friday.