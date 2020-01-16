LSU losing
Aranda to Baylor
(AP) Baylor was finalizing a deal Thursday to make LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda the new head football coach of the Bears, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 school was not ready to make any official announcement on Matt Rhule's successor.
Aranda will be a head coach for the first time and take over a Big 12 program that is in much better shape than it was when Rhule got there just over three years ago. Rhule was hired as head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7.
Aranda, the highest-paid college assistant at $2.5 million a season, was a Power Five defensive coordinator the past seven seasons. He was at Wisconsin from 2013-15 before a four-year span at LSU, capped by a win Monday night in the national championship game against Clemson that gave the top-ranked Tigers a 15-0 record.
The 43-year-old Aranda takes over a Bears team that lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, but finished 11-3 and ranked 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll.
Yankees give
Gardner new deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Brett Gardner (Holly Hill Academy, College of Charleston) and the New York Yankees finalized his one-year, $12.5 million contract on Saturday.
New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old recently took a physical.
Entering his 13th season with New York, Gardner is the longest-tenured member on the current Yankees roster.
His addition, following last month's nine-year, $324 million contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus payable Jan. 30 and an $8 million salary for next season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout.
He hit .251 and set career highs with 28 home runs and 74 RBI, a rare left-handed bat in a Yankees lineup dominated by right-handed hitters.
Gardner has spent his entire 12-year big league career in the Bronx. He has a .260 average, 124 homers and 524 RBI.
Beltrán canned
as Mets manager
NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, called out on a curveball again.
So for the second time since they last threw a pitch, the New York Mets are in the market for a new manager.
Sign of the times.
Beltrán's 2-and-a-half-month tenure as Mets manager ended Thursday before he spent a single game on the bench, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball in recent days.
The Mets announced the decision in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.”
Beltrán was the only Astros player - former or current - mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct in recent years. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report said Beltrán was among the group involved in the team's illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series championship.
“Over my 20 years in the game, I’ve always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way, and in this situation, I failed,” Beltran said in a statement issued through his agent.
Coco vs. Venus II
set for Aussie Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Get ready for Coco Gauff vs. Venus Williams, Part II.
That headline-grabbing pair of tennis players — Gauff, 15, is the youngest woman in the Australian Open; Venus is the oldest — will meet again in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament after Thursday's draw at Melbourne Park put them in a tough quarter that also includes Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.
Gauff had a breakout run at Wimbledon last year, when she became the youngest qualifier in tournament history, upset Venus Williams to start her main draw run and became the youngest player to reach the round of 16 there since Martina Hingis in 1996.
The winner of Coco vs. Venus could meet defending champion Osaka in the third round. The winner there potentially faces Venus' younger sister, 23-time major winner Serena, in the quarterfinals.
Serena Williams is coming off a victory in the ASB Classic in Auckland, and is seeded eighth in Melbourne and will meet Anastasia Potapova in the first round. Osaka opens against Marie Bouzkova.
Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were drawn into the same half of the field at Melbourne Park, where play begins Monday, so they could meet in the semifinals.
Second-ranked Djokovic has won a record seven Australian Open trophies and is coming off his unbeaten run at the inaugural ATP Cup, where he guided Serbia to the title. Federer hasn't added to his 20 Grand Slam titles since winning the Australian Open in 2018.
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal could face a fourth-round match against Nick Kyrgios — their blockbuster at Wimbledon last year was memorable — and a projected quarterfinal against Dominic Thiem, the man he has beaten in the last two French Open finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.