ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Snyders hire firm to explore sale of Commanders

The NFL's Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.” The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league's 32 teams. Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to play on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson's first regular-season game in 700 days.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sanders forbids players from leaving Houston hotel

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they’re in Houston for Saturday’s game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU’s hotel this weekend and warned players about changing past relationships.