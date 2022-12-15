ON THE SIDELINES

NCAA

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start the job in March 2023. Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA. Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jackson State duo

named players of year

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and linebacker Aubrey Miller were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year by media members with BOXTOROW Media.

For the second-consecutive season, JSU head coach Deion Sanders was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and another SWAC championship. He will lead Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl before becoming the head coach at Colorado.

Florida A&M kicker Jose Romo-Martinez earned the Special Teams Player of the Year, Livingstone defensive back earned Rookie of the Year honors and North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard was the Impact Player of the Year.

National labor board to look into rights of USC athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board will investigate an unfair labor practice complaint involving the rights of University of Southern California football and basketball players. In February, the National College Players Association filed an unfair labor practice charge against USC, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college players as “student-athletes” and other violations. The NLRB's Region 21 in Los Angeles will look into the complaint that covers football and men's and women's basketball players at the private school.

Purdue brings back Drew Brees to help coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees is returning to his alma mater as a coach for the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. The retired NFL star will join new Purdue coach Ryan Walters as he settles into his new job. Walters says he grew up dreaming about following Brees' career trajectory. Now the two will get acquainted as Brees moves back to Indiana for at least the next few weeks.

TENNIS

Boris Becker freed from prison

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison. Becker's lawyer said Thursday afternoon that the 55-year-old, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation. The three-time Wimbledon champion was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for hiding $3.1 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.