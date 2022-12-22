ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.

Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.

Former Broncos' RB, Hillman, dies

DENVER — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31.

Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.

Hillman led the Broncos in rushing with 863 yards during the 2015 regular season. It was a season that culminated with the Broncos beating Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game.

NFL 'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube

The NFL has announced a multiyear agreement with Google for “NFL Sunday Ticket.” The package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games will be distributed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL was seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season. Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN also expressed interest in “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga ponders future with realignment beckoning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is being discussed as a potential target for bigger conferences that never would have looked toward the small school in Spokane, Washington. The courtship opens up the possibility of a future somewhere other than the West Coast Conference, where Gonzaga has been a member since 1979. There are no known offers to date, but there seems to be interest from the Big 12 Conference. The Pac-12 is also considered to be a potential option but still needs to finalize its next media deals. Gonzaga has become a national brand and it seems there could be an opportunity to capitalize on that.

SOCCER

Argentina only No. 2 in new FIFA rankings

ZURICH — Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings. Brazil keeps the No. 1 position ahead of the new champion. Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia. But it built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA’s calculation. Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3. Surprise semifinalist Morocco is the best-placed African nation at No. 11. The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places.