ON THE SIDELINES

Bryson's commitment pays off

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — The road to his U.S. Open title might have been tougher than anything Bryson DeChambeau faced at Winged Foot.

And there were plenty of bread crumbs along the way.

It was just under a year ago that DeChambeau tied for fourth in his final PGA Tour event of 2019, and upon leaving for a two-month break he said with a grin and a measure of mystery: “I'm going to come back next year and look like a different person. You're going to see some pretty big changes in my body.”

If only it were that simple.

“How many people have changed their body, changed their golf swing and lost their career?” said Chris Como, who works with DeChambeau as a swing coach and speaks his language with his background in biomechanics.

Como had just watched DeChambeau dismantle Winged Foot with four rounds at par or better — never before done in five previous U.S. Opens — to finish with the lowest score ever at the fabled course (6-under 274) to win by six shots on Sunday.