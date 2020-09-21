ON THE SIDELINES

Chastain snags Cup ride
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ross Chastain snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats on Monday in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season.
This year marks a particularly active free agency period with heavy turnover expected among a limited number of rides. The No. 42 Chevrolet at Ganassi has been filled by Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to drive after Kyle Larson was fired in April.
Chastain, a 27-year-old Ganassi development driver, could have gotten the nod when the seat first opened. Ganassi instead went with stability from veteran Kenseth to placate sponsors left skittish after Larson was fired for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
The opening was considered one of the top available seats in NASCAR's "silly season" period.
Chastain is one of many Xfinity Series drivers hoping to jump to the Cup Series. Chase Briscoe began the year chasing eight victories, the number he believes will earn him a Cup ride, and he won his seventh race last weekend. Austin Cindric, the regular-season champion, could be in play for a promotion via Team Penske.
The No. 48 being vacated by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports is considered the top available ride, while rumblings persist that Denny Hamlin has put together some sort of ownership group that will field a Toyota next year.
Bryson's commitment pays off
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — The road to his U.S. Open title might have been tougher than anything Bryson DeChambeau faced at Winged Foot.
And there were plenty of bread crumbs along the way.
It was just under a year ago that DeChambeau tied for fourth in his final PGA Tour event of 2019, and upon leaving for a two-month break he said with a grin and a measure of mystery: “I'm going to come back next year and look like a different person. You're going to see some pretty big changes in my body.”
If only it were that simple.
“How many people have changed their body, changed their golf swing and lost their career?” said Chris Como, who works with DeChambeau as a swing coach and speaks his language with his background in biomechanics.
Como had just watched DeChambeau dismantle Winged Foot with four rounds at par or better — never before done in five previous U.S. Opens — to finish with the lowest score ever at the fabled course (6-under 274) to win by six shots on Sunday.
DeChambeau had been the talk of golf since it returned from a three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also moved the U.S. Open from June to the middle of September, the week of his 27th birthday.
He was big. He was strong. His tee shots were enormous. He was everything he said he was going to be. And now he's a U.S. Open champion who made a radical change for moments like this.
Deion Sanders named Jackson State head coach
JACKSON, Miss. — Deion Sanders wiped away tears of joy and passion before speaking.
Jackson State’s new football coach then said “I believe” many times about what he envisions happening on and off the field.
“I have a commitment to excellence in each and every thing I do,” the Hall of Fame cornerback said during his introduction as the Tigers’ 21st coach, a number also significant because of his jersey number and Monday’s date.
“We’re going to win. We’re going to look good while we win, and we’re going to have a good time while we win.”
Sanders’ introduction followed his announcement Sunday night on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast with Jamie Dukes on Barstool Sports. The player known as “Prime Time” added: “Isn’t this the time? Isn’t this the moment? Isn’t this what’s needed? It’s a match made in heaven.”
Sanders, currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas, is taking his first head coaching job.
He takes over a Tigers program that has produced fellow Hall of Famers including Walter Payton, Lem Barney, Jackie Slater and Robert Brazile.
Sanders was a two-time All-American at Florida State before a standout NFL career with five teams including the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with both teams. He also earned eight Pro Bowl and nine first-team All-Pro selections during a career in which he also returned kicks and punts and played wide receiver. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Sanders also played nine seasons with four clubs in Major League Baseball, appearing in the 1992 World Series with the Atlanta Braves.
