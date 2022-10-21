ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Cowboys get Prescott back

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returns against Detroit on Sunday and is trying to boost an inconsistent offense. Prescott has missed five games with a fractured right thumb. Cooper Rush was 4-1 filling in because the defense has been carrying the Cowboys. The defending NFC East champs are coming off a loss to undefeated Philadelphia with first place in the division on the line.

ALCS

Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker. The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed — with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason. A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 to begin the best-of-seven series, Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason.

TENNIS

Halep suspended for positive doping test

Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday. Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. The ITIA said Halep tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat. According to the EU’s medicines agency, the drug stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO.