COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue's Edey named AP men's player of the year

Purdue's Zach Edey was a near-unanimous choice as The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year. Edey received all but one vote from a 58-person media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis receiving the other. The 7-foot-4 Canadian was sixth nationally in scoring at 22.3 points per game and second in rebounding at 12.8.

Marquette's Smart voted men's AP coach of the year

Shaka Smart was voted the AP men's basketball coach of the year after leading Marquette to regular-season and Big East Tournament titles. He received 24 of 58 votes from a national panel to beat out Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, who had 13 votes, and Kelvin Sampson of Houston, who received 10. The voting began with the conclusion of the regular season and closed before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

MLB

MLB opening day has 14 clock violations, stolen base spike

CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman committed baseball's first regular-season pitch-clock violation Thursday in the third inning of the Cubs' 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day. It was the first of 14 violations in 15 games on a day the average game time shrunk 26 minutes to 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, stolen base attempts per game more than doubled from last opening day, an indication that efforts to spur the running game may be working. Runners were 21 of 23 on steal attempts Thursday, compared to 5 of 9 in seven games on the first day of the 2022 season.

Five pitch timer violations were by batters, eight by pitchers and one by a catcher as all MLB teams opened on the same day for the first time since 1968.

TENNIS

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians

LONDON — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The All England Club says it considers "alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year's Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3.