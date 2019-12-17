LSU's Orgeron is AP coach of year
Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters and a total of 130 points for the award presented by Regions Bank and announced Tuesday.
Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State's Ryan Day was third with five-first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).
Orgeron and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Charlotte gets MLS team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Tepper's vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized.
Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately.
Tepper owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play.
The city also has the NBA's Charlotte Hornets but doesn't have an NHL or MLB team. Tepper hopes that Major League Soccer will fill that void in the summer for sports fans in Charlotte.
“The city is just right for the sport,” Tepper said. “We have had (soccer) games here, and there was pretty good support for the sport. We think we can build a really good fan base. The city needs a sport during that (summer) period."
Tepper promised that “we are going to make Charlotte rock on Saturday nights.”
Tepper will hope to build on the city's strong Hispanic population. When Mexico has played in Charlotte during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the past, it has drawn more than 50,000 fans to Bank of America Stadium, many who come with the Mexican flag draped around them.
Thirty percent of MLS' fan base is made up of Hispanic fans.
“This is going to have a high index of diverse communities as a percentage of the fan base," Garber said. "It's one of the things that attracted us to Charlotte.”
The team name has not been established yet but should be announced in the spring. Some of the football club names under consideration, which Tepper has already filed trademarks for, include Charlotte FC, Charlotte Crown FC, Charlotte Fortune FC and Charlotte Monarchs FC.
Panthers to start Grier at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are planning to give third-round draft pick Will Grier his first NFL start Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, according to an NFL.com tweet on Monday.
An official announcement from the team is expected Wednesday.
Second-year pro Kyle Allen has been the starter since Cam Newton was sidelined with a Lisfranc injury after a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen won his first four starts and five of his first six to help the Panthers to a 5-3 record.
Carolina has lost its past six games to fall out of playoff contention. Allen has thrown 11 interceptions to only eight touchdowns during that stretch. He had three interceptions and one touchdown during a 30-24 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Grier is a Charlotte native who finished fourth in the 2018 Heisman voting, having played two seasons at West Virginia after spending 2015 at Florida. He was the 100th selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Hailie Deegan jumps to Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hailie Deegan, a rising 18-year-old star in motorsports, was named a development driver with Ford Performance on Tuesday in a deal that could fast-track her progression into a NASCAR national series.
Deegan spent the last two years as part of Toyota's crowded development field before the switch. The partnership with Ford will give her numerous opportunities to race this season, including the full ARCA schedule as well select sports car events in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
"Hailie has shown in her brief time behind the wheel of a stock car that she's got what it takes to be successful," said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.
Deegan this year has made six ARCA starts, with a best finish of fifth at Lucas Oil Raceway.
