76ers' Embiid wins NBA's MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Tuesday, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Embiidaveraged33.1points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a careerhighwith4.2assistspergame. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career.

Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics

BOSTON — James Harden matched his playoff career high with45points and hit a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied without Joel Embiid to beat the Boston Celtics 119-115 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal. TyreseMaxeyadded26pointsand Tobias Harris finished with 18 for the Sixers, who made 17 3-pointers in the absence of MVP finalist Embiid, who sat sat out with a sprained right knee. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 23points.BostonhostsGame2on Wednesday night.

MLB

Harper returns to Phils

LOSANGELES — Bryce Harper has been activated off the injured list and was in the lineup at designated hitter when the Phillies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game set. The return for the two-time NL MVP comes 160daysafterHarper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. It also occurred at the ballpark where he made his major league debut in 2012.