ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25

Purdue has climbed to No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25 for the second straight season. The Boilermakers moved up three spots in this week's poll. Virginia moved up to No. 2, with Connecticut, Alabama and Houston rounding out the top five. The Crimson Tide have their second top-five ranking in three seasons after becoming the second team to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. Alabama knocked off Houston last week after beating North Carolina earlier in the season.

Texas coach Chris Beard arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been arrested on a felony family violence charge. Travis County jail records show that Beard was arrested by Austin police before dawn Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member A woman told police Beard had strangled her. The charge carries a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His attorney says Beard is innocent of the allegation. Beard has posted $10,000 bond.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina QB enters transfer portal

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year Grayson McCall will leave Coastal Carolina and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The record-setter McCall announced his decision on social media Monday. He said he'll play in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 when the Chanticleers face East Carolina “to finish what I started.” McCall set an NCAA mark in passing efficiency in 2021. He's passed for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions over his four seasons, the past three as the Chants starter. McCall's head coach Jamey Chadwell left to take the Liberty job earlier this month.

USC's Williams,

Alabama's Anderson

lead AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. Williams accounted for 47 touchdowns this season and led USC to the Pac-12 title game. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player, are AP All-Americans for the second year in a row.

Mississippi State's coach

listed in critical condition

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

NFL

Chargers get past Dolphins 23-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17. The Chargers moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets. Herbert completed a career-high 39 passes on 51 attempts for his 21st 300-yard game. He became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons. Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns for the Dolphins, one of them on an improbable fumble recovery. But Tagovailoa had his worst game as an NFL starter, completing 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards.