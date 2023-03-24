COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gamecock's leading scorer heads to NBA draft

COLUMBIA — South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II says he's entering the NBA draft after one season in college. The 6-foot-9 freshman started 29 of 32 games this season and averaged 15.4 points per contest. He also led the team with 26 blocks and 24 steals. The 18-year-old is projected to be a mid-first round pick. He announced his decision on Instagram Live.

Punch thrown following Bowling Green-Memphis WNIT game

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green’s win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women’s NIT has been referred to campus police. As the teams walked toward center court following Bowling Green’s 73-60 win in the Round of 16 game, Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes stopped to talk with Falcons’ player Elissa Brett. After a short conversation, Shutes appears to throw a punch at Brett, who fell toward the scorer’s table and onto the sideline. There was no immediate word about what caused the confrontation or if any player was seriously injured.

Matsuyama pulls out of Match Play with injury

AUSTIN, Texas — Hideki Matsuyama has pulled out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. That means Max Homa gets the day off and will advance as the winner of his group. Matsuyama is citing a neck injury for conceding the match against Homa. He was warming up on the range for about 20 minutes trying to get loose. The withdrawal also knocks out Justin Suh. He would have needed to win his match against Kevin Kisner and have Matsuyama beat Homa to reach a playoff to decide the group winner. Matsuyama has only reached the weekend of Match Play one time in eight appearances.