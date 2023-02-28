COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA football panel out to shorten games

College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety. A tweak in clock operating procedures is likely the first step. The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season. The average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154. The NCAA rules committee is looking at keeping the clock moving when a team makes a first down.

NFL

Browns could restructure Watson's contract

CLEVELAND — The record-setting contract Deshaun Watson received from the Browns could undergo some revising. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry indicated the team may restructure the five-year, $230 million deal it used to entice Watson to agree to a trade from Houston to the Browns one year ago. Berry said a restructuring of Watson's deal “could be on the table.” The Browns are over the salary cap and need to get under it if they intend to be active in free agency, which opens on March 15. Watson’s deal not only made league history because it was fully guaranteed, but his salary cap hit is $54.993 million in 2023, another record.

Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers will continue to play the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers.

They're also ready with a backup plan.

Though general manager Brian Gutekunst's first choice still appears to be bringing back the four-time league MVP and longtime face of the team, Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers are willing to go with Jordan Love — if needed.

First, though, Rodgers must make his call.

While Jets GM Joe Douglas acknowledged the team remains committed to Zach Wilson, Douglas also said team officials have spoken with the recently released Derek Carr and they plan to meet again this week.

Carolina also plans to meet this week with Carr, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Two other veterans also recently hit the open market. The Washington Commanders cut Carson Wentz on Monday and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota was released Tuesday by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may try the young arm of Kyle Trask — if Tom Brady does not come out of retirement again.

Still, coach Todd Bowles wouldn't rule out signing a veteran.

Brock Purdy may have elbow surgery next week

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy’s delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo the operation last week to repair his throwing elbow that got hurt in the NFC championship game. But Dr. Keith Meister delayed the operation because Purdy’s elbow was too swollen.

Bills GM: Hamlin's return hinges on progress

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says safety Damar Hamlin has a few more visits to doctors before determining whether he can pursue his goal of returning to play football after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in January. Beane says all is well with the test results Hamlin's had so far in providing the update from the NFL's combine in Indianapolis. He says further testing is required before specialists and the Bills doctors can provide Hamlin clearance to return to the field.

NBA

With James injury, Lakers face challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeBron James’ injury hasn’t changed the Los Angeles Lakers’ goal of reaching the postseason. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that James is still going through medical evaluations before the team makes a decision on how long the NBA’s career scoring leader may be unavailable after injuring his right foot Sunday in a victory over Dallas. Ham added that he is uncertain on an exact return date for James.