ON THE SIDELINES

GAMECOCK BASEBALL

USC to open practice this weekend

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will open team practice this weekend with three scrimmages at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks will scrimmage on Friday, Jan. 27 with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch. The Garnet and Black continue its scrimmage schedule on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. The weekend wraps up with an 11:30 a.m. scrimmage on Sunday, Jan. 29. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

NFL

Bills' Hamlin attends first game since collapse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance Sunday since going into cardiac arrest three weeks ago during a game. He waved to fans from a suite at the Bills' Highmark Stadium during the first half of their AFC divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive end zone screens and fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered. The 24-year-old safety had not been seen in public since he needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, but he has been making regular visits to the stadium to see teammates.

Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.

Cowboys kicker misses 5th playoff PAT, makes 2 FGs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked before making two field-goal tries. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers even after he set an NFL record with four misses last Monday night against Tampa Bay before making his final try. The move looked questionable after Maher’s first attempt against the 49ers was low and blocked by Samson Ebukam. Maher fared much better on field goals, making a 25-yarder in the third quarter and a 43-yarder in the fourth.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Shelton, Paul give US 3 men in quarters

MELBOURNE, Australia — The next stop on Ben Shelton's impressive debut run at the Australian Open will be the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old NCAA champion from the University of Florida pulled out a five-set victory over J.J. Wolf in an all-American matchup at Melbourne Park. Shelton is playing in only his second Grand Slam tournament. He joins Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda to give the U.S. three men in the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time since 2000. Paul advanced by defeating 24th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round. Also reaching the men's quarterfinals were Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev. Magda Linette made it to the quarterfinals of a major for the first time and will meet Karolina Pliskova next. Aryna Sabalenka will play Donna Vekic in another women's quarterfinal.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on Sunday and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in the Australian Open's fourth round.