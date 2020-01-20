Braves sign "King"
Felix to a contract
ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Seattle Mariners ace "King" Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.
The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster.
Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
Hernández was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favorite at Safeco Field, with fans holding up K cards in The King's Court to mark his many strikeouts.
The two-time NL East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.
Gamecock Couisnard
awarded SEC Freshman
of the Week honor
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after two strong games on the hardwood last week. The award, which was announced by the league office on Monday, is the first weekly honor of his career.
Couisnard had a monster week in two Gamecock wins versus Kentucky and Texas A&M. The East Chicago, Ind., native earned the first start of his career versus Kentucky, and not only led the Gamecocks with a season high 26 points in the upset win over the Wildcats, he also hit the game-winning 3-point buzzer beater to clinch the come-from-behind home victory. Couisnard connected on a season high nine made field goals, which included a season best four 3-pointers in the win over the Wildcats, which was Carolina's second top-10 win of the season. Couisnard followed with a 17-point performance in the road win at Texas A&M. He connected on 7-of-13 attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers, which helped propel the Gamecocks to tie a school record with 16 made from beyond the arc vs. the Aggies.
South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday when it travels to face No. 16 Auburn. Tip time versus the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
Drunk driver might
have ended Parsons'
NBA career in wreck
ATLANTA (AP) — Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries" in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday's crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
QB King transfers
to play for Miami
Houston graduate transfer quarterback D'Eriq King committed to Miami, he announced Monday.
King, a highly coveted player since entering the transfer portal Jan. 13, announced the news on social media.
The soon-to-be fifth-year senior considered multiple Power 5 conference programs in his swift process, including Arkansas, LSU and Maryland. He joins a Miami team that has three underclassmen at quarterback currently on its depth chart: redshirt freshman Jarren Williams (10 starts in 2019), redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry and redshirt sophomore Tate Martell, a transfer from Ohio State.
The Hurricanes also have a new offensive coordinator in former Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee, who spent last season at SMU, where the Mustangs were seventh in the FBS in scoring offense.
