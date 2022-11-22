ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston grabs

SEC Player

of Week honors

COLUMBIA – South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston earned her first SEC Player of the Week award of the season after helping the Gamecocks to a pair of road wins last week, including the marquee game of the season at #2/2 Stanford on Sunday. It marks her seventh career selection for the award and 12 overall weekly award from the SEC (5 freshman of the week).

Boston posted 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds for the week, including her 16th-straight double-double against a ranked opponent with her 14-point, 13-rebound effort at Stanford.

Despite early foul trouble against the Cardinal, she played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ comeback in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Gamecocks are back at Colonial Life Arena this weekend, opening a homestand with a noon tipoff against Hampton on Sun., Nov. 27.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia cancels

Virginia Tech game

The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

NFL

Chargers’ Mike Williams

injures ankle again

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mike Williams’ return to the Los Angeles Chargers’ lineup ended up being brief.

The sixth-year receiver, and former Lake Marion Gator, reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams was hurt after he made a 15-yard catch along the right sideline. The original injury, which caused him to miss two games, happened during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23.

Williams came into the game leading the Chargers in receiving yards (495).

Darrell Revis among

Pro Football Hall

of Fame semifinalists

CANTON, Ohio — Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. Joining Revis as candidates for induction next year are offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and linebacker James Harrison. Each last played in the 2017 season. Henry Ellard and London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Albert Lewis, a semifinalist in 2013, is also on the list. Ellard, who retired following the 1998 season, and Lewis, who also retired in 1998, are in their final year of eligibility as modern era players.

NBA

Irving seeks to keep

focus on basketball

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving has returned to the Brooklyn Nets and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3 hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility. Irving sought to keep the focus on basketball after a victory over Memphis on Sunday night. He didn’t want to speak about demonstrators outside the arena, or possible legal action against the Nets.