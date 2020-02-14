ON THE SIDELINES

MLB set to raise minor league pay
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is raising the minimum salary for minor league players in 2021, according to a memo sent Friday from the commissioner’s office to all 30 teams and obtained by The Associated Press.
Two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB opted to give those players a wage increase between 38% and 72%. The bump was discussed at last week's owners meetings and confirmed in the memo from Morgan Sword, executive vice president of baseball economics and operations.
Players at rookie and short-season levels will see their minimum weekly pay raised from $290 to $400, and players at Class A will go from $290 to $500. Double-A will jump from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.
Minor leaguers are paid only during the season and don’t receive wages during the offseason or spring training. That means Triple-A players can earn $14,000 during their five-month season, and short-season players at the lowest levels can make $4,800 during the three-month season.
Yonder Alonso, Braves ink minor league deal
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Yonder Alonso and the Atlanta Braves finalized their minor league contract on Friday, and he will report to major league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract with a $1 million salary while in the major leagues.
New wristband rule may thwart sign stealing
A new rule intended to help speed up the game also could thwart attempts to steal signs in college baseball.
The NCAA will allow a pitcher to wear a wristband with a signal card when the season opens Friday, allowing him and the catcher to look into the dugout to get pitch calls and eliminating the need for the catcher to relay the call with hand signs.
Sign stealing has come to the fore since the Houston Astros were found to have used electronics to steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and in the 2018 season.
The wristband rule in college baseball was put in to expedite the process of coaches calling pitches from the dugout with the implementation of the 20-second limit between pitches.
“The wristbands with the card that you can change every inning makes it harder for people to steal signs,” Minnesota coach John Anderson said. “We're in a similar space as professional baseball with all the video systems and cameras and more television broadcasts today.”
Brothers of prep basketball star forgive his killer
CHICAGO (AP) — The brothers of Chicago high school basketball star Ben Wilson, who was viewed as the top player in the nation before his murder in 1984, said Thursday they have forgiven the shooter.
Anthony Wilson said he was asked if he was crazy for meeting William Moore, the man convicted of gunning down Ben Wilson. Anthony Wilson, along with his brother Jeffrey, agreed to meet with Moore after his mother, Mary Wilson, asked the family on her deathbed in 2000 to forgive Moore.
"The right thing to do is meet with this man, get the closure that I needed to heal myself and it was one of the best moments in my life," Anthony Wilson said.
The three men first met in 2017, but they appeared publicly together for the first time before about 350 Chicago Public School students to preview clips from an upcoming documentary, "Behind the Gun," that chronicles the brothers’ road to forgiving Moore. Moore was 16 years old when the 17-year-old Wilson bumped into him as he was walking with his girlfriend. An argument followed, and Moore shot Wilson. Moore served 19 years and 9 months in prison before his release in 2004. An accomplice, Omar Dixon, 16, was also convicted in Wilson’s death.
No 'Plan B' for Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee said Friday there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China.
The coronavirus has infected almost 64,000 people globally with almost 1,400 deaths in China, but only one in Japan where fear is rising with so much attention focused on the outbreak.
“Certainly the advice we're received externally from the WHO (World Health Organization) is that there's no case for any contingency plans or cancelling the games or moving the games," John Coates, the head of an IOC inspection team, said to wrap up a two-day visit that was dominated by the virus issue.
Coates and Tokyo Olympic organizers took 11 questions at a news conference on Friday. All 11 were about the virus, or the presence of Chinese athletes in 19 remaining test events in Japan, or about Chinese fans, or repeated questions seeking reassurance the games will go ahead as planned.