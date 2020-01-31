Holmes leads Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine Friday, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf's biggest party.
Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64.
Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69. He finished with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.
Billy Horschel was third at 11 under after rounds of 63 and 68. He eagled No. 3 for the second straight day.
Byeong Hun An also was 11 under, holing a 20-foot birdie putt in fading light on 18 for a 66.
Scott Piercy was 10 under after a 65. He had a hole-in-one on the 194-yard seventh and eagled No. 13.
Jon Rahm was 7 under after a 68. After five straight birdies, he bogeyed two of the last three.
Thiem powers way into title match
MELBOURNE, Australia — Dominic Thiem was locked in an even-as-can-be Australian Open semifinal as he looked up at his guest box, patted his belly and stuck out his tongue, as if to indicate he was feeling sick. He shook his head. He winced.
Thiem turned out to be just fine — well enough to play, well enough to win.
The 26-year-old Austrian reached his third Grand Slam final overall and first at Melbourne Park by using his baseline bullying and big-moment bravado to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Friday night.
The key to Thiem's victory over No. 7 Zverev was the same as the key to his previous win, over No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. He came through in the clutch. Thiem went a combined 5 for 5 in tiebreakers in those matches.
The No. 5-seeded Thiem's opponent in the title match Sunday will be No. 2 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, who eliminated Roger Federer on Thursday.
The women's final is Saturday, with two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain taking on 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States. It is Muguruza's fourth Grand Slam final and the 21-year-old Kenin's first.
