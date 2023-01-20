ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gamecock seniors in all-star games

COLUMBIA -- Seven Gamecock seniors are taking part in post-season football all-star games over the next few weeks as they showcase their talents for NFL coaches and scouts.

Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum and wide receiver Josh Vann were invited to the 2023 Tunnel To Towers Hula Bowl, which was held in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 14.

Offensive lineman Eric Douglas and defensive back Devonni Reed are in Orlando this week for the Tropical Bowl, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Camping World Stadium. Both former Gamecocks will play for the Black team, coached by Jim Collins. The game will be available on a PPV basis.

Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is set to travel to Pasadena, Calif. for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. That contest will be held at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will be televised on the NFL Network.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive back Darius Rush have accepted invitations to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 4. The NFL Network will televise that annual all-star game from Mobile, Ala.

Source: Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly. Michigan announced two weeks ago that it received notice from the NCAA that the governing body is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program.

Kendal Briles headed to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU. He leaves Arkansas after three seasons. The former Baylor assistant takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is headed to Clemson to call plays.

NFL

Bills' Hamlin faces long recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A family spokesman for Damar Hamlin tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a long rehabilitation despite enjoying a remarkable recovery some three weeks after having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Jordon Rooney says Hamlin still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects. Rooney provided the update to emphasize Hamlin still faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, and began making regular visits to the Bills facility this week.

Vikings fire defensive coordinator

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense. The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. Coach Kevin O’Connell was hired a year ago by the Vikings and made Donatell his first defensive coordinator.

Saints' Jordan wins appeal,

critical of NFL's process

NEW ORLEANS — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game at Tampa Bay. And a person familiar with the situation says the NFL also has rescinded separate fines against the team, head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The person spoke to the Associated Press about the team fines on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the results of those appeals. Jordan also is questioning how the NFL handled the matter. Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press on Thursday that the NFL didn't seek his medical records until after he appealed.

TENNIS

Korda of US stops Medvedev

MELBOURNE, Australia — Sebastian Korda has eliminated two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open’s third round. It is the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr. He equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament by reaching the round of 16. The No. 7-seeded Medvedev won the U.S. Open two years ago and made it to the final in Australia in 2021 and 2022. Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are all breezing through the Australian Open's women's bracket so far.