MLB

Strider, Braves pummel Padres 8-1 Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO — Spencer Strider and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Sean Murphy each hit an impressive homer for the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, who beat the struggling San Diego Padres 8-1 for their eighth straight win. It’s the longest active winning streak in baseball and the second-longest overall after Tampa Bay’s 13 straight wins to open the season. The Padres have lost six of seven. They avoided their third straight shutout when Juan Soto’s fielder’s choice in the eighth brought in Trent Grisham, who was aboard on a one-out double. That snapped a streak of 25 scoreless innings for San Diego.

NBA

NBA Playoffs: Green suspended;

Celtics win; Suns, Cavs rally

Golden State's title defense was already troubled and just got a bit tougher. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for Game 3 of their first-round series against Sacramento on Thursday night. The Kings will be trying to take a 3-0 lead on the defending champions. That news overshadowed the on-court developments from Tuesday night. Boston eased past Atlanta for a 2-0 lead. Cleveland had no trouble with New York to even that series. And Phoenix pulled into a 1-1 tie by topping the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dumars: Decision to suspend

Green was 'difficult'

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars says it was a difficult decision to suspend Golden State’s Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento. Dumars also says it was made with serious consideration of many factors. Dumars oversees the league’s basketball operations and sanctions for on-court incidents. Green stepped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis midway during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of that series on Monday night. Green was ejected for the play. The league escalated the punishment on Tuesday night.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ASUN and WAC partner to form new FCS conference

ATLANTA — The ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference have announced their football partnership is now a new league known as the United Athletic Conference. The nine schools in the two conferences have teamed up for football-only competition the last two seasons. The ASUN and WAC sponsor other sports but didn't have enough schools competing in football to sponsor it on their own. Starting in 2023, the UAC will have a recognized champion and automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Championship Subdivision playoffs. FCS is the second-tier of Division I below the Bowl Subdivision. United Athletic Conference members span from Alabama to Utah.