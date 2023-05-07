HORSE RACING

Horse deaths cast shadow

as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horse racing's Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Five sustained catastrophic leg injuries, while two succumbed from causes yet to be determined. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.

MLB

Rays beat Yanks 8-7 in 10 innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a six-run lead, allowing his first two home runs of the season, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 8-7 on Isaac Paredes’ 10th-inning single to take two of three from New York. Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader homered for the Yankees, who led 6-0 before Tampa Bay scored twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. The major league-best Rays (28-7) improved to 19-3 home. Last-place New York has lost 10 of its last 16 games and at 18-17 trails the Rays by 10 games.

Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday but didn't give a cause of death. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA ad 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 at the time he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.

NBA

Lakers, Heat surging in series through defensive superiority

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The NBA just completed its highest-scoring regular season in 53 years, with its teams scoring a record 282,127 points while a record 20 players made at least 200 3-pointers. And now two low-seeded playoff teams are surging toward the conference finals with dominant defense. The Lakers and the Heat are two of the best defensive teams in a league that has rarely been more offense-oriented, and both veteran-led groups turned in sterling defensive performances to claim 2-1 series leads. Miami hosts the Knicks and Los Angeles hosts the Warriors on Monday night with a chance to seize control.