ON THE SIDELINES

NBA

Lebron still wants title shots

MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James turns 38 on Friday. And he averaged more points as a 37-year-old than anyone ever has in NBA history. He actually averaged more points at that age than he has at any age since he was 21. But the 20-year NBA veteran made clear after a loss in Miami that points and records aren't what he's seeking. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 this season. They're a long way from being a title contender. And more championship shots is what James wants most.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan assistant a trailblazer for female coaches

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mimi Bolden-Morris of Michigan is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a Power Five school since the late 1980s. Bolden-Morris will be on the sideline Saturday when the second-ranked Wolverines play No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football semfinal. The 23-year-old Bolden-Morris played basketball at Boston College and Georgetown. She reached out to college football programs across the country to inquire about potential opportunities. She works with the tight ends at Michigan.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he thought. He said he wondered how many points his team could score if everybody were available. The Huskies are 10-2 but the lineups and rotations keep changing because of a run of injuries and illness for the second straight year. Only Aaliyah Edwards, Lou Lopez Senechal and Ayannia Patterson have appeared in every game.