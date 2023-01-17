ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Source: Browns hire Schwartz as defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have hired former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator. Schwartz spent the past two seasons as a defensive adviser in Tennessee. He was one of four candidates to meet with the Browns. Cleveland’s search for a coordinator began last week when coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods after three seasons. Schwartz has previously worked as a coordinator with the Titans, Bills and Eagles.

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

TAMPA, Fla. — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for the first time in eight games as the Cowboys dominated the listless Bucs in what may turn out to be Brady’s last game in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Cowboys earned a trip to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC divisional round next Sunday.

Tampa Bay's Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers. He was taken to a hospital with a concussion and was being evaluated for a neck injury. Gage was injured Monday night when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points

TAMPA, Fla. — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in his team's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher’s misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter. The NFL said Maher was the first kicker to miss four extra points in a game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932.

NASCAR

Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travis Pastrana will attempt to race the Daytona 500 this year and add to his long list of motor sports accomplishments. The extreme racer will enter the Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing. He will have to qualify to make NASCAR's season-opening race. There are only four open spots in the Daytona 500 field and Pastrana will be up against Jimmie Johnson in trying to make the race. Pastrana says the Daytona 500 is the biggest race in the world to him and the one thing missing from his resume.

TENNIS

Djokovic gets first round Australian Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic has returned to the Australian Open with a straight-set victory in the first round over Roberto Carballes Baena. Djokovic did not play at Melbourne Park in 2022 because his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win over the 75th-ranked Carballes Baena marked Djokovic's 22nd win in a row at Melbourne Park.

Gauff vs. Raducanu in 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia — Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will go head-to-head in the second round of the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Gauff is the 18-year-old American who reached the final of the French Open last year. She also won the title in Auckland earlier this month. Raducanu, the 20-year-old British player, has not gone past the second round in any Grand Slam event since she won the U.S. Open in 2021 as a teen. Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal plays Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman and plays Camila Osorio.