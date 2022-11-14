ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared to practice, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. He reached a settlement with the league to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility. The Browns don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field. As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed it out and continued to play. Walker will not be available on Sunday and Sam Darnold will be the backup.

NBA

Nets coach has idea on when Irving might return

LOS ANGELES — Kyrie Irving is eligible to return from his suspension, but Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers he had no update on when the guard would return. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Sunday's game was the sixth Irving will miss. Brooklyn’s next game is on Tuesday in Sacramento before they finish up their road trip on Thursday in Portland. The Nets have won four of five since Irving was suspended.