BASEBALL

Manfred backs new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday. He was in town for a discussion at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city support of the game. Manfred toured both of the sites that the Royals are considering and called both “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete. One site is near the downtown T-Mobile Center and the existing Power & Light District, while the other sits across the Missouri River in nearby Clay County. The Royals have said they want to settle on a location and provide updated stadium renderings sometime in September.

SOCCER

Kilgore named interim coach

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women’s national team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski. U.S. Soccer formally announced Andonovski’s resignation on Thursday. Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted. Andonovski’s resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

NFL

Roster cuts deadline looms

More NFL hopefuls are getting an opportunity to stick around a little longer to showcase their skills this summer. One cutdown deadline will make things more difficult for personnel staffs because 1,184 players will become available at the same time. Teams are relying on their scouting evaluations to be prepared to scoop up talented players who get cut. Plus, they’ll be busy assembling a 16-man practice squad so it’s going to be a hectic time. When the league eliminated the first two rounds of roster cuts in March, it allowed teams to carry 90 players throughout the preseason. Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by Aug. 29.