ON THE SIDELINES

Thornwell signs with Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic has signed free agent and former Gamecock guard Sindarius Thornwell on a two-way contract.
The 6-foot-4 Thornwell, who’s in his fourth NBA season, was originally drafted 48th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 draft. He has played with the Clippers and New Oleans Pelicans.
Thornwell was a four-year star player at the University of South Carolina, culminating in SEC Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors as a senior in 2017.
Wednesday games
- The University of South Carolina baseball team's contest against North Florida was postponed Tuesday due to rain. The two teams will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Tickets for Tuesday's game will be good for Wednesday's contest.
Clemson will host USC Upstate at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Ravens sign Villanueva
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh.
A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons.
Before he signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and then wound up on the Steelers’ practice squad, Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014.
Among the numerous honors for his military service Villanueva has received the Bronze Star Medal of Valor.
NFL draft ratings nearly even with 2019
CLEVELAND — NFL draft ratings were flat compared to 2019, but it was still enough to make it the third- most-watched draft on record.
The April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland averaged 6.1 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is nearly even compared to the 2019 draft, which was held in Nashville with an average of 6.2 million.
Last year's draft remains the most watched, averaging 8.3 million.
Broncos' James tears Achillies off-site
ENGLEWOOD, Colo — A person with knowledge of the injury tells The Associated Press that right tackle Ja'Wuan James sustained a torn Achilles tendon while working out away from the Denver Broncos' facilities Tuesday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said James' $10 million salary for 2021 is in jeopardy because the injury occurred off-site.
ESPN first reported James' injury, which is expected to sideline him for the entire 2021 season.
Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans
The Belmont Stakes will limit attendance to 11,000 spectators for the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday for the race on June 5.
The New York Racing Association says it will offer advance pre-sale options on Wednesday to people who bought tickets for last year's Belmont Stakes, which was held without fans because of the global pandemic.
No general admission tickets are available at this time. If capacity limits increase before the race, more tickets would be made available.
All fans must submit proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in.
The Preakness Stakes on May 15 is limiting attendance to 10,000.