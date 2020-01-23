Woods cards 69,
trails at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn't enough to be among the leaders Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it was fine with him.
Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA Tour start three months ago in Japan, Woods handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and limited mistakes for a 3-under 69.
Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley had the low scores of the opening round. Cappelen had eight birdies for a 66 on the South Course, which played about three shots tougher than the North, where Bradley shot his 66.
Rory McIlroy, who played in the group in front of Woods, was among those at 67. Jon Rahm, playing alongside Woods, was in the large group at 68.
Woods hasn't broken 70 in his first round of the year since a 69 on the North at Torrey in 2011. His health, his game and even his momentum are in much better shape now. His game wasn't all that far off.
“It was nice to kind of keep the round going a little bit,” Woods said. “Overall, pleased to shoot something in the 60s today.”
Kyrgios brings more
than game to Aussie Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios never allows for a dull moment when he's on a tennis court, whether it's shot selection, showmanship, momentum swings, barking at his entourage or mocking another player not even involved in the match at hand.
All of the above happened during his ever-eventful 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Gilles Simon in the Australian Open's second round Thursday night.
After Kyrgios wrapped up, the No. 1-seeded Nadal was still in the early stages of what became a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win against Federico Delbonis at Rod Laver Arena.
A massive overnight storm blew dirt all over town, turning the Yarra River brown and leaving traces of red dust on the blue courts Thursday. The playing surfaces required power washing, which delayed the start of action on some outside courts for more than four hours.
Among the noteworthy winners were U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who took a medical timeout because of a nosebleed late in the second set of his 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez, along with two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem, No. 7 Alexander Zverev, No. 10 Gael Monfils and a trio of women who have been ranked No. 1 and own Grand Slam titles: Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Garbiñe Muguruza.
Legendary coach
Wootten dies at 88
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Morgan Wootten, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who built DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and mentored several future NBA stars during a career that spanned parts of six decades, has died. He was 88.
The school announced his death on Twitter, writing, “The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away" on Tuesday night surrounded by his family.
Wootten coached DeMatha, a private Catholic school in Hyattsville, from 1956 to 2002. He went 1,274-192 and retired as the winningest high school coach in history, although he now ranks second.
Wootten never had a losing season and won at least 30 games on 10 occasions.
"If you're in basketball and you don't know Morgan Wootten, there's something wrong with you," North Carolina coach Roy Williams once said.
Wootten, who was born in Durham, North Carolina, on April 21, 1931, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He was introduced at the ceremony by Red Auerbach, the Hall of Fame coach of the Boston Celtics who died in 2006.
"Morgan Wootten had it all," Auerbach said. “He loved the game, he loved the kids, he was a teacher. He's always in command, without being loud or brash.”
Wootten launched the careers of a number of players who went to the NBA, including Adrian Dantley, Danny Ferry, Sidney Lowe and Kenny Carr.
Favre can relate with
Mahomes, Garoppolo
(AP) Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes.
The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run. The willingness to stick with a play and see if it can develop into something grand. The howitzer of an arm.
The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is appearing weekly on SiriusXM NFL Radio for a third NFL season, isn't exactly looking into a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it isn't far off.
"I see the comparison," Favre said about the Kansas City star. "He may not admit this, but he probably feels there is no throw he can't make or no angle he can't make it from. Whether he's flushed left or to the right, his vision always is down the field. I was always looking for the big play first and knew I could always react underneath if I needed to.
"You have to have a certain confidence or air about you that you can make any throw, and it has been proven he can make any throw. I always felt like, yeah."
With one major alteration that Mahomes and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo probably benefit from.
"The one big difference with me and present day quarterbacks, when I came into the league I was very unprepared from a passing standpoint," Favre said. "I could throw it a mile, make any throw, but in college we ran an option offense and when we threw it was off a sprint out. I didn't know anything about protections in general, throwing hot.
"I didn't know if I could adapt enough to the offense Mike Holmgren or future coaches would want to run before they ran me off. I had to make plays outside the pocket."
Favre sees Garoppolo as a strong student of the game who had the best kind of teacher.
"These are two different styles of quarterback, and (Garoppolo) is one who knows his limitations like the guy he learned from, Tom Brady," he said.
