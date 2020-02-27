ON THE SIDELINES

Braves' Freeman

says elbow OK

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago.

The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed slump last season. Freeman arrived at spring training saying he felt better than he had in years, but the elbow ballooned Monday after he put in a particularly long day Sunday.

Freeman sent images and spoke by phone to Dr. David Altchek, the surgeon who operated on his elbow. Altchek assured him the swelling was not a concern. Freeman said the discomfort wasn't nearly as bad as last season, when he struggled with basic tasks like shampooing his hair.

"It swelled pretty good, but I knew right away," he said Thursday. "I could straighten my arm, I could flex it, no problems. The swelling went down drastically even that day. Just a little treatment, I feel good. Going to take it day by day, but probably next week I should be in the lineup."