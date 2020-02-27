ON THE SIDELINES

Braves' Freeman
says elbow OK
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago.
The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed slump last season. Freeman arrived at spring training saying he felt better than he had in years, but the elbow ballooned Monday after he put in a particularly long day Sunday.
Freeman sent images and spoke by phone to Dr. David Altchek, the surgeon who operated on his elbow. Altchek assured him the swelling was not a concern. Freeman said the discomfort wasn't nearly as bad as last season, when he struggled with basic tasks like shampooing his hair.
"It swelled pretty good, but I knew right away," he said Thursday. "I could straighten my arm, I could flex it, no problems. The swelling went down drastically even that day. Just a little treatment, I feel good. Going to take it day by day, but probably next week I should be in the lineup."
The 30-year-old Freeman batted .295 last season and set career highs with 38 homers and 121 RBIs. He slumped in September when the elbow was at its worst, hitting .235 with no home runs in his final 21 games, then batted .200 in five postseason games as Atlanta lost to St. Louis in an NL Division Series.
When he returns, Freeman said he'll likely cut down on some of his pregame work load.
Lawmakers urge
Flood's enshrinement
WASHINGTON (AP) — Curt Flood's widow has a simple explanation for why her late husband, who is revered by players for sacrificing his career to advocate for free agency, has not been enshrined in baseball's Hall of Fame.
"I think the holdup is that he got on a lot of people's nerves," Judy Pace Flood said.
Flood has some powerful advocates on his side.
Members of Congress sent a letter to the Hall of Fame on Thursday asking that Flood be elected in December by the next golden era committee. The recognition would coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Flood's defiant letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn in which he wrote, "I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes."
"What Curt Flood did and championed is resonating throughout professional sports for the past 50 years," Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat who is leading the push for Flood's enshrinement, said at a news conference.
Flood was 31 when he sent that letter on Dec. 24, 1969. He had spent most of the past decade as the starting center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. A three-time All-Star, Flood won seven consecutive Gold Gloves and helped lead the Cardinals to three National League pennants and two World Series titles.
"What a great ballplayer," said Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican. "When the great Stan Musial was finishing up his career in right field, Curt Flood would play all of center and about half of right so that Stan the Man could still be on the team."
Five-time major champ
Sharapova retires at 32
Maria Sharapova was a transcendent star in tennis from the time she was a teenager, someone whose grit and groundstrokes earned her a career Grand Slam and whose off-court success included millions of dollars more in endorsement deals than prize money.
And yet Sharapova walked away from her sport rather quietly Wednesday at the age of 32, ending a career that featured five major championships, time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, a 15-month doping ban and plenty of problems with her right shoulder.
There was no goodbye tournament, no last moment in the spotlight for someone so used to garnering so much attention for so long with or without a racket in hand.
"I've been pretty good in the past, balancing my time with my sponsors with my tennis because I know my priority. At the end of the day, what I love doing is competing, and that's where my heart is at: on center court," Sharapova said in a 2006 interview before that year's U.S. Open.
Tebow to play for
Philippines in WBC
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is set to swing into action for a new team.
The New York Mets minor league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will play for the Philippines next month in the World Baseball Classic.
Tebow was born in the Philippines in 1987 when his parents were serving as missionaries in the country. The family moved to Florida when he was 3 years old.
“I'm kind of excited about it,” Tebow said Wednesday. “I think it's cool.”
On Tuesday, Tebow homered in a spring training game against Detroit. He's spent parts of four seasons in the minors with the Mets, and hit .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action.
Tebow won two national championships at Florida, then played in the NFL with Denver and the New York Jets.
Tebow said Mets management supported his upcoming stint in the WBC. The Philippines will play in a qualifying tournament March 20-25 in Tucson, Arizona, with teams from Panama, New Zealand, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Spain.