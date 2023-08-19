COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beck named Ga. starter

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck will open the season as No. 1 Georgia’s starting quarterback as the Bulldogs begin their quest for a third straight national championship. Coach Kirby Smart's announcement Saturday that Beck is the starter was not a surprise. Beck was the top backup for Stetson Bennett in 2022. He ended spring practice atop Georgia’s depth chart. Smart says Beck has “done the best job.” Beck threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns last season. The junior entered preseason practice as the favorite in the competition with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. He took advantage of his edge in experience over the other contenders.

Heat is on for Venables

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Expectations are down for Oklahoma in its final season in the Big 12 before heading to the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners were voted third in the 14-team conference’s preseason poll. That's just the fourth time in the past 13 years they weren’t picked to win the league. Coach Brent Venables says the Sooners fell well below expectations and standards last season but grew as a team. He says his first season was about laying groundwork, and he expects much better results. Oklahoma opens at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2.

Freeze names starting QB

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Transfer Payton Thorne has won Auburn’s starting quarterback job. Coach Hugh Freeze says the Michigan State transfer is set to start for the Tigers in their opener Sept. 2 against Massachusetts. Thorne signed with Auburn in May. He has been competing with returning starter Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Freeze and Thorne are trying to improve a passing game that ranked 119th in yards per game last season, averaging just 173. Inconsistent quarterback play has plagued Auburn in recent seasons. It has contributed to the Tigers’ sixth place finishes in the Southeastern Conference Western Division the past two years.

NASCAR

Hill inks RCR extension

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — Austin Hill has signed a multi-year contract extension to drive for Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series program. The team announced the deal a day before the series heads to Watkins Glen International Raceway in upstate New York. The 29-year-old Hill leads the Xfinity points standings and has locked up a playoff berth in the second-tier series thanks to four wins. He says “I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing, and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage.” Hill has six wins and 38 top-10 finishes in two seasons at RCR.

NASCAR suspends 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White. Their suspensions Thursday follow their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired. Both were arrested earlier this month. NASCAR has also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage. He was arrested last week on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old was operating E33 Motorsports & Development. The business promotes itself as helping find and develop young drivers for NASCAR and other series. The sheriff's office says Courage was convicted in California in 2008 on 14 sex offenses.

NFL

Clowney, Ravens reach deal

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason.