ON THE SIDELINES

McClendon staying

with Gamecocks

South Carolina assistant Bryan McClendon remains a member of the Gamecock football staff, and former South Carolina linebacker Rod Wilson is set to join the staff, GamecockCentral.com is reporting.

McClendon drew looks from multiple NFL teams this offseason and even turned down more than one opportunity at the professional level. He interviewed with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the team's vacant wide receivers coach position but is now expected to stay at South Carolina.

With McClendon returning for the 2020 season, he will continue coaching the team's wide receivers, the position he has held under Will Muschamp since the 2015 season.

Bobby Bentley is expected to return to coaching the team's running backs in 2020, with new staff addition Joe Cox remaining at tight ends, the position he was hired to coach. Mike Bobo will coordinate the offense and take the lead on coaching the quarterbacks.

On Friday morning, following the university board of trustees' approval of new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker's contract, athletics director Ray Tanner noted that Muschamp would be hiring "another coach within a week."