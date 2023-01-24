 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ON THE SIDELINES

  • 0

Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers interviewed former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy on Monday. Panthers owner David Tepper has also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks, who was the team’s interim head coach.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News