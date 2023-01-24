ON THE SIDELINES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers interviewed former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy on Monday. Panthers owner David Tepper has also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks, who was the team’s interim head coach.