ON THE SIDELINES

Clemson's Ross out against Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without leading receiver Justyn Ross for this week's game with No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday that Ross will need surgery on his foot. Swinney said Ross had been dealing with stress facture in his foot throughout the season. The coach added, "Amazing that he's been able to play 10 games."

Clemson (7-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closes its home season Saturday against the Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0), who can clinch the ACC Atlantic Division with a victory.

Ross is the latest key offensive player to miss time for the Tigers this season following offensive line starter Matt Bockhorst and tight end Braden Galloway, who are both out with season-ending injuries.

Swinney said Ross will need a screw in his foot. He said Ross will likely have surgery this week, although he may wait to see how he feels and possibly play in the season-ending rivalry game with South Carolina on Nov. 27.

Ross returned this season. He is considered a potential first-round NFL draft pick should he opt to go pro.

Gamecock freshman out for the season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota last Friday.

The school announced Johnson's status Tuesday.

Johnson was the Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-America. The 5-foot-8 guard from Atlanta was part of South Carolina's No. 1-rated signing class this season.

Johnson had come off the bench in both of South Carolina's victories this season.

South Carolina (2-0) opens its home season against rival Clemson (1-1) on Wednesday night.

Auburn's Carlson out for season; Nix has surgery

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson is out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery.

Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday's surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts.

Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday's 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead. Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks.

Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.

Sophomore Ben Patton, the backup kicker, hasn't attempted a field goal in his career.

Virginia Tech's football coach is out

Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente could see the writing on the wall so the Hokies football coach decided he would rather leave the program now rather than wait and be told to pack his bags.

Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Fuente is out, effective immediately.

Discussions about Fuente's future picked up last Wednesday when Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock informed Fuente in a weekly meeting that his return for another season was far from certain. Instead of remaining in limbo, Fuente "wanted to move on," the AD said during a news conference Tuesday.

The Hokies named defensive line coach and Hokies alum J.C. Price as the interim coach for the last two regular season games.

That announcement came after Fuente and Virginia Tech officials worked out the details of his buyout Monday. Fuente and the school agreed to reduce Virginia Tech's buyout obligation from $10 million to $8.75 million.

The Hokies (5-5) play at Miami on Saturday and finish the season at Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0