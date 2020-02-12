ON THE SIDELINES

Berry named head
football coach at
Benedict College
COLUMBIA (AP) — Benedict College has officially introduced its new head football coach.
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict's president, and athletic director Willie Washington named Chennis Berry to the post on Tuesday.
This will be Berry's first collegiate head coaching position. For the past seven years, he's served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he helped lead the Jaguars to four Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division titles and one SWAC championship.
In addition, Berry has had coaching stints at Howard University, North Carolina A&T, Morgan State, Morris Brown, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State.
"I am ready to roll up my sleeves, get started and do my part to accelerate the legacy of Benedict College," Berry said in a statement.
Berry is taking over a Benedict program that competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and went 1-9 in 2019, averaging 18.6 points per game. The team ranked 163rd out of 166 Division II teams, in total offense.
Kobe Bryant, daughter
buried near family home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family's Southern California home, according to death certificates.
Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains that “express the joy of living," according to its website. Actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, also is buried there.
The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.
Braves sign Tomlin
to minor league deal
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Josh Tomlin that includes an invitation to the big league camp.
The Braves announced the deal on Wednesday, one day before the first workout for pitchers and catchers at the team's new spring training facility in North Port, Florida
Tomlin, a 35-year-old right-hander, returns to the Braves after making a career-high 51 appearances in 2019. He was 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA working mostly in long and middle relief, though he did have the first two saves of his 10-year career.
Before coming to Atlanta, Tomlin pitched nine seasons — mostly as a starter — with Cleveland. He had three seasons with at least 10 wins, including a 13-9 mark in 2016.
Tomlin provides additional depth in a Braves bullpen that was bolstered last season by trade-deadline deals for Mark Melancon, Shane Greene and Chris Martin and the November free-agent signing of Giants closer Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract.
Michigan State hires
Tucker to lead football
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Mel Tucker as its football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave Colorado after a single season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a six-year contract worth about $30 million after appearing to be interested in coaches including Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.
Michigan State's board formally approved Tucker's contract.
Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they were 5-7 last season to match the program's record from each of the previous two years.
NFL clears Garrett to
join Browns once again
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph (former Northwestern High star in Rock Hill) last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
Garrett met with commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials Monday in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns' offseason activities and that's a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.
Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.