ON THE SIDELINES

Michigan State's board formally approved Tucker's contract.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they were 5-7 last season to match the program's record from each of the previous two years.

NFL clears Garrett to

join Browns once again

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph (former Northwestern High star in Rock Hill) last season.

The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.