COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene suffers knee injury

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest receiver Donavon Greene has a knee injury that could keep him out for the season. The school announced Monday that Greene would miss three to five months after suffering the injury on the first day of preseason camp. Greene was expected to take a leading role among the receivers working with new starting quarterback Mitch Griffis. Coach Dave Clawson says Greene will play “a key role” off the field this season as he recovers.

MLB

Anderson, Ramírez facing

multi-game suspensions

following wild brawl

CLEVELAND — Chicago's Tim Anderson and Cleveland's José Ramírez could be facing multi-game suspensions for fighting and triggering a benches-clearing scuffle during Saturday's game between the White Sox and Guardians. Major League Baseball is expected to announce discipline on Monday, and both teams are expecting to be without the infielders for an extended period. Ramírez decked Anderson with a punch after the two squared off near second base. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol. All are facing some kind of penalty.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Australia advances to quarterfinals

SYDNEY — Australia has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup after looking in danger of exiting the tournament in the first round. The Matildas beat Denmark 2-0 in front of a crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia. Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso ensured Australia wasn't the latest big name to crash out of a tournament that has already seen holder the United States, Germany and Brazil eliminated. The co-host will face France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday.

England advances over Nigeria

BRISBANE, Australia — England won despite a red card that ejected star Lauren James to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup. The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, leaving Nigeria on the verge of winning a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time. But European champion England won the shootout 4-2, missing only one attempt. England became the title favorite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated Sunday.

INDYCAR

Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final shootout after a late red flag and won the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday for his second career victory and second this season. The 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, led a race-high 34 laps. He appeared poised to race to the finish for Andretti Autosports after a caution with 10 laps remaining ensured he had enough fuel. Then a four-car crash off the restart forced a red flag stoppage. Kirkwood drove through the rubber debris on the 2.1-mile course around the streets of Nashville to add another win after taking Long Beach in April.

GYMNASTICS

Biles wins first competition since return

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not getting ahead of herself in her return from a two-year break. Biles dominated at the U.S. Classic, winning by a full five points in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old says her focus is trying to enjoy the moments as they come and not get ahead of herself. Biles added she's in a good place both mentally and physically but stressed she isn't ready to talk about the 2024 Paris Games. Up next for Biles is the U.S. Championships in San Jose in late August.

TENNIS

Gauff wins DC Open for her fourth title

WASHINGTON — Coco Gauff has defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Dan Evans beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted men’s final later Sunday. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida. She did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tournament that is a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Sunday's victory allowed Gauff to earn her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. Gauff is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington.

OLYMPICS

Paris' test for swimming canceled due to poor water quality

PARIS — Heavy rains in Paris have led to the cancellation of a swimming event in the River Seine that was to be a test for next year’s Summer Olympics. Games organizers say the waterway will be better prepared in 2024. French Swimming Federation say the Open Water Swimming World Cup event was canceled because “the water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health.