ON THE SIDELINES

Packers defeat Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He left midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start.

Comeback players named

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football's comeback players of the year on Tuesday.

Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury.

With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and heads into the postseason leading the nation with 363 yards passing per game. Washington (10-2) will face Texas (8-4) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Ibrahim played only one game in 2021, rupturing his left Achilles tendon in the opener against Ohio State. He returned in 2022 to lead the Big Ten in rushing at 145 yards per game. He ranks second in the nation heading into the Pinstripe Bowl, where Minnesota (8-4) will face Syracuse (7-5) on Dec. 29.

Latu suffered a neck injury during preseason practice in 2020 when he was at Washington and needed surgery to led to a medical retirement.

Hoping to play again, he transferred to UCLA in 2022 and went through spring practice in noncontact drills. He became one of the top pass rushers in the Pac-12 this season, with 9 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles.

UCLA (9-3) faces Pitt (8-4) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

Previous winners of the comeback player of the year award include Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton in 2019.

The comeback player of the year is presented by College Sports Communicators in association with the Fiesta Bowl. Winners are chosen by AP Top 25 voters, sports information directors and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives.

AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for "Sunday Ticket"

YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening.

Hurts may play in Dallas

PHILADELPHIA — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago.

The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing shoulder — the arm that helped guide Philadelphia to the best record in the NFL and cemented him as a bona fide MVP contender — to plausible on Saturday at Dallas.