The Sporting News has named former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson as their athlete of the decade on Tuesday.
The award was given to the Houston Texans quarterback - nicknamed DW4 - based on his collegiate career.
In 2016, Watson completed 388 passes out of 579 attempts for 4593 yards and 41 passing touchdowns with 17 interceptions for an adjusted QBR of 84.9.
He was the first quarterback in FBS history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.
For his collegiate career, he passed for 9,201 yards with 83 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. On the ground, Watson had 1,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He was also one of just five quarterbacks to have more than 5,000 yards of offense in multiple seasons.
NEW YORK — On his first day in pinstripes, Gerrit Cole admitted to stealing a sign — no, not those signs.
Cole affixed his signature to a record nine-year, $324 million contract at 10:45 a.m., walked into a news conference at Yankee Stadium and pulled out the crinkled placard he took to one of New York's World Series games at Arizona in 2001. A newspaper photo from Game 6 or 7 shows the 11-year-old holding the placard reading: “Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever." Cole brought the banner to the Bronx, its letters no longer blue but now tan.
“I'd like to start with something that's pretty special to my heart," he said, pulling out the sign in a stroke of showmanship that would have made George Steinbrenner proud. “I'd just like to say, I'm here. I've always been here."
Cole held up the sign of fealty with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner — George's son — and admitted he didn't make the poster, but it was gifted from other fans who had brought it to an earlier Series game. They gave it to him at the Ritz-Carlton in Phoenix, where Cole stayed with his family, along with the Yankees.
“I had it on my wall for a few years and I think that's why it faded, and I tucked it in my closet," Cole said. “My folks brought it down. I think after we came to terms," Cole said.
Now he'll have a chance to pitch the Yankees to their 28th World Series title, their first since 2009.
“We need to win some world championships," Steinbrenner said. "Plural."
Cole spurned the Yankees when they drafted him 28th overall in 2008, choosing to enroll at UCLA. He signed with Pittsburgh three years later after he was the No. 1 pick in the nation.
Now as a free agent, he finally was fitted for pinstripes.
His deal pays $36 million annually, and while he can opt out after the fifth season, the Yankees would have two days to block the opt out by adding a 10th season at $36 million.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the 2000 film "Remember the Titans,'' has died. He was 84.
Boone, portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie, guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation.
Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday at his home In Alexandria, Virginia. Johnson said a funeral home operated by his wife is handling the arrangements, which are not complete. He said Boone had been battling cancer. Johnson said he had visited the coach regularly and had planned to see him Wednesday when he learned of his death.
The North Carolina-born Boone led undefeated T.C. Williams High School to the state championship in 1971. His team was recognized as a galvanizing factor in helping bring the city through school consolidation.
Boone earned two degrees from North Carolina Central University and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2004. Last March, the new basketball media room was named in his honor.
Much of "Remember the Titans" covers T.C. Williams' uphill battle to win the state championship over 15 all-white teams. They had to overcome vindictive opponents, racist coaches and crooked referees.
