NFL

Oher agreement questioned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He's accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.

Mixon acquitted

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute. A judge on Thursday acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial in Hamilton County. A woman accused the 27-year-old of pointing a gun at her as their cars were stopped next to each other at a traffic light. Mixon’s attorneys argued it couldn’t be proven that he ever had a gun in the car.

Roster cuts deadline looms

More NFL hopefuls are getting an opportunity to stick around a little longer to showcase their skills this summer. One cutdown deadline will make things more difficult for personnel staffs because 1,184 players will become available at the same time. Teams are relying on their scouting evaluations to be prepared to scoop up talented players who get cut. Plus, they’ll be busy assembling a 16-man practice squad so it’s going to be a hectic time. When the league eliminated the first two rounds of roster cuts in March, it allowed teams to carry 90 players throughout the preseason. Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by Aug. 29.

BASEBALL

Manfred backs new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday. He was in town for a discussion at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city support of the game. Manfred toured both of the sites that the Royals are considering and called both “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete. One site is near the downtown T-Mobile Center and the existing Power & Light District, while the other sits across the Missouri River in nearby Clay County. The Royals have said they want to settle on a location and provide updated stadium renderings sometime in September.

SOCCER

Kilgore named interim coach

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women’s national team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski. U.S. Soccer formally announced Andonovski’s resignation on Thursday. Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted. Andonovski’s resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.