COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina women No. 1 for 37th straight week

South Carolina remains No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for a 37th consecutive week. That breaks a second-place tie with Louisiana Tech for the longest streak all time. Only UConn has a longer run atop the poll with 51 consecutive weeks. Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa moved up five spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since 1994. Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford round out the top five. Washington State jumped in at No. 22 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. Tennessee also joined the poll at No. 24. South Florida and Iowa State fell out.

Houston, UCLA, Kansas top latest AP Top 25

UCLA has climbed to No. 2 behind Houston in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 58 first-place votes to remain on top for a third straight weekl. The Bruins' move to No. 2 represented their highest ranking this season. They received the other three first-place votes. Kansas, Alabama and Purdue rounded out the top five. Texas A&M climbed six spots to No. 18 for the week's biggest jump. No. 21 Duke, No. 24 Creighton and No. 25 Missouri were this week's new additions. Providence, Pittsburgh and Maryland fell out.

NFL

Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints

NEW ORLEANS— A person familiar with the situation says former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement had not been announced. Carr turns 32 this month. He played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds team records for yards passing with 35,222 and touchdown passes with 217. Saints coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders’ coach when the team selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Fresno State. Las Vegas released Carr on Feb. 14 to avoid guaranteeing him $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years.