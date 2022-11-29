ON THE SIDELINES

GOLF

Woods doesn't 'have much left in this leg' to compete

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods is painting an uncertain future when it comes to his golf and the friction in the golf world. Woods is at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas only as a tournament host. He says plantar fasciitis in his right foot makes it hard to walk. He says he doesn't have much left in this leg. Woods played only three majors and nine rounds this year. He doesn't expect to play much more than that. As for the animosity between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Woods says there can be no way forward as long as Greg Norman is involved.

NFL

Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia. Rodgers left in the second half of the game because of the rib injury. He already has been playing with a broken right thumb. He hurt his thumb on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

INDIANAPOLIS — Benny Snell Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Tech to promote Key to head coach

The Associated Press has learned that Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach. Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September. The 44-year-old Key is a former Georgia Tech player. He had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Collins was fired.

Big Ten fines MSU $100K for tunnel melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes. The conference announced Monday that it is fining Michigan State $100,000. And the Big Ten is suspending Spartans cornerback Khary Crump for the first eight games of next season. Crump is facing a felonious assault charge. The Big Ten is also reprimanding Michigan for not providing adequate protection for both teams as they left the playing surface.

SOCCER

US advances in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after the game the American star was taken to the hospital for an abdominal scan. The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.